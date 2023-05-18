Birthday Club
Still no solid plans for a TARTA expansion to Oregon: Some residents frustrated

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - leaders with TARTA are hoping to get some bus routes set up in Oregon, but with discussions between the city and the transportation company going on for more than a year now, and with no progress being made, some local residents are getting frustrated.

“Without this transportation, I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere,” said Toledoan Virginia Varwig.

Varwig says she has a bone disease that makes her disabled. Before the disease progressed she did a lot of her shopping in Oregon since she lives two blocks away from there, but now she can only go where the bus takes her, which is on the other side of Toledo.

“Spending an hour and a half on a bus or a taxi, which as I said, I’m grateful for, but I wouldn’t be spending so much time on there if I could go out to Oregon, Ohio,” said Varwig.

She says she’s frustrated because TARTA has been talking about expanding to Oregon for over a year now, but it hasn’t made the move yet.

“There’s somebody I know that when I get the bus, every once in a while she catches up right around the corner here,” Varwig said. “So, yes there are other people who could use the sites here on the east side.”

A spokesperson for TARTA says they know there’s a need for services in Oregon.

“We hear every day from people who are wondering why we’re not out there and we get their frustration,” said Andy Cole.

He adds something like this takes time.

“Takes some time to console, takes some time to take to local leaders, and that really the process we’re still going through.”

Cole says TARTA’s goal for expansion is on track for sometime in 2024, but there’s no exact date or plan, yet.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

