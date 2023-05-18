Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITELAND, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana high school student drowned in a swimming pool during gym class Tuesday, school officials confirmed.

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.

According to WISH, Dildine drowned during gym class at Whiteland Community High School.

A medical examination was completed Wednesday, but the cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are processed, which could take up to three weeks.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation originally referred to the death as a medical emergency, but the Johnson County coroner confirmed Dildine’s death was a drowning.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs confirmed that Dildine had epilepsy.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating to find out what exactly happened, including how long Dildine was under water without anyone noticing.

The school said both a lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck during the class.

The pool will be closed for the remainder of the year, the school superintendent said, which ends for students May 26.

The school is providing extra counselors to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute
DASHCAM: High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
David Thomas
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice

Latest News

A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.
Man sentenced in fatal shooting at Toledo shopping plaza parking lot
A suspect has been detained.
Vatican: Car rushes gate into Vatican City, reaches palace courtyard before being stopped by police; suspect detained
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
Efforts to overhaul higher education in Ohio