Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 40-year-old Findlay man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his truck while being pursued by police Thursday.

According to a Toledo Police press release, Samuel Roeber was fleeing the TPD Gang crew in a stolen black GMC Sierra pickup truck shortly after midnight.

The report says Roeber lost control prior to the roundabout on Cherry at Manhattan, then traveled over a median island, then into the roundabout island, crashing into a metal art structure in the middle.

Roeber was taken to St. Vincent by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

An investigation is underway.

