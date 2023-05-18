Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 40-year-old Findlay man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his truck while being pursued by police Thursday.

According to a Toledo Police press release, Samuel Roeber was fleeing the TPD Gang crew in a stolen black GMC Sierra pickup truck shortly after midnight.

The report says Roeber lost control prior to the roundabout on Cherry at Manhattan, then traveled over a median island, then into the roundabout island, crashing into a metal art structure in the middle.

Roeber was taken to St. Vincent by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

An investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.