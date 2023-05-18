Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute, suspect arrested
DASHCAM: High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
David Thomas
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice

Latest News

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Woman accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry
Monroe County Sheriff
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man with autism
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site