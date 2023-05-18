Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD officers seen with guns drawn, holding shields in Toledo neighborhood

Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a large police presence at Smead and Elmwood in Toledo Thursday afternoon. 13abc crews saw officers with guns drawn and holding shields. Shortly after, police said there was no longer an active threat and no one was killed. Our crews saw officers roping off the area.

We’re working to gather more information. This is a breaking news story. Check back for details as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in...
High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
The vehicle ran a red light at Western Avenue and caused an accident that resulted in multiple...
TPD: Suspects crash, flip vehicle after leading police on chase
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice
Mercy Health President outlines plans for St. Luke's practices
Mercy Health outlines future plans for St. Luke’s assets

Latest News

Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult
Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult
The Nine was joined by a cheese expert to talk all things charcuterie boards.
How To: Charcuterie board for spring
Police chase a U-Haul after suspects fill it will stolen alcohol from the Bowling Green Kroger...
BG U-Haul Chase
Ethan frosts a cupcake
Ethan frosts a cupcake