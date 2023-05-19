16-year-old Morenci boy killed in dirt bike crash

SENECA TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 16-year-old male died due to injuries suffered in a crash on Lime Creek Highway Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:13pm, troopers Michigan State police were dispatched to a personal injury crash in Seneca Township.

A black Ford Fusion driven by a 19-year-old female from Morenci was driving southbound on Lime Creek Hwy. As the vehicle was approaching the City of Morenci, a 16-year-old male, also from Morenci, entered the roadway on a Honda dirt bike. The 16-year-old male was struck by the Ford Fusion and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Ford Fusion suffered no injuries, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

MSP does not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash and this incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Miccoy Drzewiecki of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

