5/19: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

Rainy tonight, then a LONG stretch of dry and sunny weather begins.
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Periods of rain with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows around 50. SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, breezy & cooler for the rest of the day with clearing skies and highs in the mid-60s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 40s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Monday and just a touch cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunny skies and dry weather will likely continue through Memorial Day weekend with highs in the mid-80s during that time.

