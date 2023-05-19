5/19: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Periods of rain with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows around 50. SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, breezy & cooler for the rest of the day with clearing skies and highs in the mid-60s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 40s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Monday and just a touch cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunny skies and dry weather will likely continue through Memorial Day weekend with highs in the mid-80s during that time.

