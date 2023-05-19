Birthday Club
Body pulled from Portage River, no foul play suspected

Authorities pulled a body out of the Portage River on Friday.
Authorities pulled a body out of the Portage River on Friday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities pulled a body out of the Portage River on Friday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oak Harbor Police Department alerted the sheriff’s office a body was floating in the Portage River in the downtown area. Authorities recovered the body of a man in his 70s.

The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of foul play and investigators are waiting on results from an autopsy. Police will not release the person’s identity until their family has been notified.

Several agencies responded and helped in the recovery.

