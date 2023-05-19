Clearing the table in this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a centuries-old European game that continues to be quite popular to this day. We’re talking about pool. And you don’t have to know much about the game to give it a shot.

Miss Cue is a pool lover’s paradise. Dan Martin is the owner.

“My grandfather was a great pool player and I always really liked the game as a kid. Like the old saying, if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. I feel like that most of the time.”

You can also play air hockey, table tennis, shuffleboard, darts, and video games. But pool is the main event and Dan loves sharing the game he loves with others.

“The original people who played the game had to have money and power, but now it’s an everyman’s sport,” Dan said it continues to grow into a pretty popular game. “It’s relaxing and frustrating all at the same time.”

You can come in to practice, play a game or two, or get involved in league play. “Most weeknights, we have leagues that run. Some are in-house. Others are travel leagues. Most leagues are a two to four-hour commitment. League dues are $7 to $10 and there are prizes at the end.”

So what does it take to become a good pool player? Dan says the answer is simple.

“Like anything, you need to practice. Anybody can be a pool player. I’ve seen people who couldn’t even hold a stick right, get passionate about it, and one to two years later, they are one of the best players here. Like anything, if you practice and enjoy it, you’ll get better at it.”

There are lessons available from a certified instructor for all skill levels. “He’s got anywhere from beginners who don’t know how to hold a stick to people who play on the pro tour, they all come take lessons from him.”

And it’s a game for a wide range of ages. “You could come here on any given night and have a 16-year-old shooting next to an 80-year-old guy.”

The Miss Cue on Reynolds Road is open seven days a week. There is also a second location on Alexis Road. Dan says the hours there are more limited.

