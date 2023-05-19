Birthday Club
DeWine launches program to protect Ohioans from lead poisoning

Lead poisoning is most commonly caused by lead-based paint, which produces chips and dust when deteriorating.(Ohio Department of Health)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday the launch of a new program that is aimed at protecting Ohioans from the dangers of lead poisoning.

According to DeWine’s office, the new Lead Safe Ohio Program will invest $150 million toward state and local efforts to prevent lead poisoning and remediate lead contamination. The program is part of DeWine’s ongoing efforts to make Ohio’s homes lead-safe for children and families.

“In 2023, lead exposure is an all-too preventable problem,” said Governor DeWine. “It is our responsibility to ensure that all Ohioans – young and old – feel safe and healthy in their own homes.”

Lead poisoning is most commonly caused by lead-based paint, which produces chips and dust when deteriorating. Long-term exposure to lead can impact physical and mental health, as well as the ability to learn and earn an income.

DeWine’s office says approximately $100 million will go toward lead prevention and mitigation. This includes lead-safe building certification, screening and testing for lead poisoning, education and outreach and early intervention for children and families impacted by lead.

The funds that remain will be used by the Ohio Department of Development for workforce development, recruitment and retention of lead contractors and lead remediation services in single-family homes, congregate care shelters, and child care facilities constructed before 1978.

“Through this funding, we are arming community leaders with the resources to help their residents make much-needed repairs and remove a catastrophic health hazard from the places they call home,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

For more information, including how to apply for the program, click here.

