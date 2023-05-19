Family of murdered Sylvania Twp. woman criticizes efforts to find her body

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of a murdered Sylvania Township woman is criticizing authorities, arguing they have not done enough to find the victim’s body and bring the family closure.

The family of Nicole Jones, 53, said they met with Sylvania Township Police and were led to believe the department had a location to conduct a search to find the victim’s body.

“After that meeting, our family believed that no attempt to recover Nicole Jones would be made. We were in shock. In two days, we reached out to STPD to ask them to make some effort to find Nicole,” the family statement read. “Even now, we implore all local, State and Federal agencies to do something besides estimate the potential costs and try to find Nicole.”

Authorities have not been able to confirm locations of possible searches to 13abc as the investigation is ongoing. 13abc has reached out to Sylvania Township Police for comment on the family’s allegations.

13abc crews saw authorities from several agencies searching Jones’ home on Wednesday, May 10. Sylvania Township PD confirmed Nicole Jones had been the victim of a homicide last Friday, May 12. Authorities announced aggravated murder and tampering with evidence charges against a 17-year-old girl from Canton on Saturday, May 13. U.S. Marshals announced the teenager charged in her death was taken into police custody in Mexico with Nicole Jones’ son, Jonathan Robert Jones, on Monday, May 8.

The teenage suspect, who authorities at the time considered to be a kidnapping victim, fled the country with Jonathan Robert Jones as he evaded sentencing for his Wood County convictions on various sex crimes, prosecutors told 13abc. The two were in Nicole Jones’ vehicle in Arizona the last time authorities said they were spotted in the U.S. before their apprehension. Prosecutors told 13abc the teen was staying at Nicole Jones’ home with Jonathan Robert Jones before they fled the country.

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death or a motive for the killing of Nicole Jones. Jonathan Robert Jones has not been charged with a crime in connection to his mother’s death and is in El Paso, Texas, awaiting extradition back to Wood County. Police said they anticipate filing charges against other suspects in the death of Nicole Jones.

The statement from the family of Nicole Jones went on to say they are shocked by her death and are desperate for her body to be recovered so they can give her a proper memorial.

“We also need to give our grieving family a place where we can pay our respects to Nicole,” the family statement read. “We are praying that she be found not only for us, but so that the accused can be prosecuted with all the evidence needed to bring justice for Nicole. THAT she deserves.”

