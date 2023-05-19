Lenawee County Sheriff’s investigates a fatal Moped Crash

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and moped on Friday afternoon.

According to sheriff deputies, the crash occurred on US 127 near Junction Road in Woodstock Township around 12:23 p.m.

A black Yamaha moped, driven by a 51-year-old male from Cement City, Mich. was traveling southbound on US 127 when it was struck in the rear by a 2017 Toyota RAV4, deputies say.

The RAV4 was driven by a 27-year-old male from Addison Mich. who was also traveling in the southbound lane on US 127. In a written statement, deputies say they believe the driver of the Toyota was distracted at the time.

The driver of the Moped was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office; Addison Fire Department; Adrian Police Department; Tecumseh Police Department; and the Michigan State Police all assisted with the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

