Local high school student to graduate at 15 years old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Rogers High School student is making history in her family as she is graduating early from high school at a young age.

Rogers senior Lanaya Miller is graduating high school at the age of 15.

“Most of my elementary years I went to Ella P. Stewart Academy. There I was in grade. I basically did two years in one, went to sixth grade and that’s really where I got my jump start,” said Miller. “I was really good academically. I had good behavior, no suspensions at all. So, really I just stay focused and put in the time and effort so I could be where I want to be,” Miller said

Miller also attended Jones Leadership Academy of Business.

She is technically a sophomore but she is graduating with the Rogers Class of 2023.

“It’s going to make me feel very accomplished,” said Miller.

The Rogers High School student just wrapped up a few college courses at the University of Toledo and she’s very excited to get her future started. Miller plans to attend college but hasn’t yet decided where. She’s going to study business, but that isn’t all.

“Over the summer I’m going to take real estate classes because I want to do real estate and I want to be a cosmetologist also,” said Miller.

Academics weren’t the only thing Miller had to juggle, she also works full-time at a daycare.

“I enjoy being with kids. I enjoy teaching kids different things,” said Miller. “It’s the perfect job for me.”

As Miller walks the halls of Rogers for the last time this school year, she wants to encourage other students to stay focused.

“Be you, do you for you. Like everything you do make it revolve around you,” said Miller. “You’re going to have some hardships. You’re going to have to get through them. Just keep pushing through and you’re going to get it. You’re going to make it. You might fail a few times but don’t completely think that’s the end because it’s definitely not.”

