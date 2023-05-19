Man pleads not guilty of beating girlfriend, attacking man with vacuum and shovel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused beating his girlfriend and attacking a man with a vacuum cleaner and a shovel pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Court records show Jaydon Brown, 24, entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to two counts of felonious assault and a strangulation charge. According to police affidavits, Brown slapped his live-in girlfriend, dragged her by her hair, strangled her and hit her in the face. She lost a tooth in the beating.

He is also accused of punching another man multiple times until he lost consciousness, then attacking him with a vacuum cleaner and a snow shovel. That man lost consciousness and lost two teeth. He also suffered multiple cuts to his face.

His bond was amended to $65,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims. Brown is scheduled to be back in court on June 14.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.