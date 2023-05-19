May 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will increase through the day today with a high near 80 degrees. Showers are possible after 4pm. Showers are likely this evening into the overnight hours. Along with the rain, some wildfire smoke aloft is expected to drop to the surface. Air quality will likely drop as a result, but hazardous air quality is not expected at this time. Saturday will be cooler with a high in the middle 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Next week will bring highs in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.