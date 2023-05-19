Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

May 19th Weather Forecast

Showers Likely Evening & Tonight, Dry Rest Of The Forecast
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will increase through the day today with a high near 80 degrees. Showers are possible after 4pm. Showers are likely this evening into the overnight hours. Along with the rain, some wildfire smoke aloft is expected to drop to the surface. Air quality will likely drop as a result, but hazardous air quality is not expected at this time. Saturday will be cooler with a high in the middle 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Next week will bring highs in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute, suspect arrested
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
David Thomas
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
DASHCAM: High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
Authorities investigate the Sylvania Township home of Nicole Jones, 53.
Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult

Latest News

May 19th Weather Forecast
5/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/18/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast