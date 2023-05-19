Birthday Club
Neighborhood Nuisance: Local neighborhood is overrun with undermaintained homes

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo neighborhood is overrun with under-maintained homes and residents in the area are raising concerns regarding pollution.

Residents in the area say the properties pollute the neighborhood which is just blocks from Navarre Elementary School.

Mary Bateson, a resident of the neighborhood, said the abandoned homes are a hazard she’s sick of seeing.

" Please do something, because it’s an eyesore. Get these things torn down or something because they’re gross and it’s not good for my dog,” Bateson said.

13abc inquired about the City’s plans for the properties. One home located on McKinley Ave. is currently on the city’s demolition list and is slated for destruction between July and December. Two homes on Viking St. escaped the list, until 13abc brought them to the city’s attention.

Now, the code compliance department is working with the city to see whether the homes are candidates for demolition.

Bateson said she hopes the demolition will keep the kids in her neighborhood out of trouble.

“The kids won’t do nothing something stupid like start a fire or break any more windows,” Bateson said.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, email sophie.bates@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

