Officials determine no credible threats made in Erie-Mason schools

Editor’s note: the above video aired May 16, 2023.

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation into alleged threats by an Erie-Mason student were deemed not credible. The announcement follows days of protests from some students at Mason Senior High School.

According to a statement from Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough to families in the district, school officials received several complaints through Michigan’s OK2SAY threat reporting program about an unnamed student at Mason Senior High School. Authorities and school entities worked together to investigate the claims and determined the alleged threats were not credible. Investigators determined the most recent allegation that a student created a hit list to shoot teachers and students was false and there was no evidence such a list ever existed.

The first threat report on April 28 claimed the unnamed student threatened another student directly. That investigation determined there was no threat and no criminal prosecution was necessary. The school handled that situation based on “established school discipline process,” the sheriff said in the statement, but did not expand on what that disciplinary action entailed.

A second threat report submitted through OK2SAY on May 8 was later determined to be an instance in which a student intentionally submitted a non-credible threat report as a joke and later admitted to it. A third threat report on May 9 claimed the same unnamed student made “concerning comments” in class during a presentation but authorities determined it was not threatening in nature.

The fourth report came in on May 11 with the allegations about the student’s threat to shoot up the school that the investigation determined did not happen.

“With any reports of the potential threats or violence, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office prioritizes a response with all Monroe County School Districts to help ensure the safety of school students, staff, and visitors,” the statement from Goodnough read. “I am confident Mason Consolidated Schools administrators, Sheriff’s Office investigators, and the SRO handled this investigation appropriately and professionally while balancing rights of privacy for the involved students.”

Students who were protesting earlier this week, demanding safety and support from the school administration, said they felt their voices were not being heard when they voiced concerns about recent incidents. School administrators told 13abc they respected the students’ right to protest but were concerned they were missing class time. The district’s superintendent and other district leaders met with the students this week to talk through issues and explain discipline processes.

The Monroe County Sheriff said the investigation included interviews of involved parties and other direct witnesses. He said school administrators, mental health professionals, and law enforcement officials worked together to investigate potential threats in this case, as is common practice in the county.

Read the letter to families in full below.

Erie Mason Incident Release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Erie Mason Incident Release from Monroe County Sheriff's Office (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

