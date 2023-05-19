Overdose prevention efforts in Michigan gain momentum as overdose deaths decline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocates in Michigan are working to reduce drug overdose fatalities across the state. Last year, overdose deaths in Michigan decreased by 6%. Local programs are doing their part to help keep the number of overdose deaths on a downward trend.

“The best thing we can do is show compassion, show care, and help them to have the resources to be as safe as possible,” said Julia Miller of Punks With Lunch Lansing.

Related: Hundreds gather in Lansing to celebrate addiction recovery, stomp out stigma

It’s a crisis many years in the making, according to the Michigan Overdose Prevention Coalition. By working with lawmakers and harm reduction organizations, local advocates are pushing to help more people stay alive and get the help they need – if they want it.

“We can get them connected to recovery resources be that be meetings or into a long-term treatment program, into a short-term treatment program, into medication to help with opioid misuse disorders,” said Miller.

And the list goes on. Miller also operates needle exchange at the Fledge in Lansing.

“It’s not just handing people needles and saying, you know, ‘Go ahead and have a good time.’ We operate the syringe service program and by doing that we offer new needles to use so that they aren’t reusing old ones so they’re not sharing with other people,” Miller said. “And they can also turn in their old ones to be disposed of properly.”

A controversial topic. Some people argue that needle exchanges could promote more drug use. Miller said it actually does more good than harm.

“A lot of people think it just enables and the only thing it really enables is people being safe,” Miller said.

Over at the Lansing Syringe Access, program coordinator John Warmb said he sees people coming in with abscesses, scarred tissue, and other injuries that clean needles could prevent. He recalled a time when “one person, in particular, came in with some pretty rough vein and skin health issues coming in, and again within a matter of weeks she was coming in and telling us, and showing us, that it had completely cleared up.”

He said the clean needles and Narcan helped prevent major health issues. That’s why Warmb and Miller said harm reduction and syringe service programs are so important.

“We understand, you know, that people who use aren’t always going to stop and they’re not going to stop just because we judge them or we don’t want them to do it. If they’re going to stop, they’re going to do it on their own time, in their own way,” said Miller.

According to the Michigan Overdose Prevention Coalition, safe disposal of used syringes reduces accidental needlesticks among law enforcement officers by 66%.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.