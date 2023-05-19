Birthday Club
Police arrest more suspects in 2020 murder of Toledo teen

Toledo Police investigate the murder of 19-year-old James Smith Jr. in June of 2020.
Toledo Police investigate the murder of 19-year-old James Smith Jr. in June of 2020.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested two people in connection to a 2020 murder in Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, Mytaveon Walls, 18, and Kendall Hill, 19, are now facing murder charges in the 2020 fatal shooting of 19-year-old James Smith Jr. Police arrested Walls, who was 15 at the time of the murder, on Friday and issued a warrant for Hill, who was 16 at the time of the murder, on Friday but they were already in police custody on an unrelated charge.

Police said Smith Jr. was shot and killed June 22, 2020 at the Moody Manor Apartments. Police told 13abc in 2020 James Smith Jr. was the son of another murder victim, James Smith Sr., who had been killed in a shooting just days earlier. At the time they were investigating whether the murders were connected.

Earlier this year, police arrested Keondre Baker, 19, in the murder of Smith Jr. Baker was 16 at the time of the shooting. TPD did not release a motive for the murder.

Toledo Police arrested Walls on May 19, 2023, on a murder charge in the 2020 fatal shooting of...
Toledo Police arrested Walls on May 19, 2023, on a murder charge in the 2020 fatal shooting of James Smith Jr.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
Keondre Baker
Keondre Baker(WTVG)

