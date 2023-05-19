Repairs underway at Penguin Palace ice cream weeks after a damaging storm

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Since 1947, Penguin Palace has served up ice cream every summer on River Road in Maumee. This year, the seasonal launch is delayed due to a damaging storm.

“So, I received a call at 2:20 in the morning from Maumee Police stating that there was a problem with the roof, and they asked if I could come down, so I did, and the problem with the roof was it blew off,” said Chad Buck, who has owned Penguin Palace since 2018. “It was sad for everybody including us.”

April 1, 2023, two days after it opened for the season, the shop took a direct hit from a blast of wind.

“I mean, the whole roof was blown off and the HVAC unit was laying on that side of the parking lot,” said Buck who had to get an engineer to draw up plans and have them approved by the City of Maumee.

Now, more than six weeks after the storm, repairs are well underway. Buck estimates the cost at about $100,000, which is covered by insurance.

“The big problem was the furnace when the roof came off, it put a big hole in the roof right here, which they covered it up, but the gas line came in, which was right there, and that was just spewing gas,” explained Buck as he walked through the establishment showing 13abc the damage. “New lighting in, new ceiling, new HVAC System. So, it’s basically getting refurbished.”

Buck and his staff of 12 are now waiting for the day they can reopen.

“They’re hanging on, waiting for us to open up. We’re going to be excited to get them back and get business going again,” added Buck, who also owns Hannah’s Soft Serve on Reynolds Rd. in Toledo. He said some of the employees are working there while waiting for Penguin Palace to return.

