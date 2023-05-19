Birthday Club
State Sen. from Toledo looks to implement same-day voter registration

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) introduced Senate Joint Resolution 3 which would allow same-day voter registration for all Ohio elections.

The current Ohio law requires voters to register 30 days prior to an election when registering in person or online. If you are registering by mail, Ohio law says the envelope must be postmarked by that same 30 day requirement.

The office of Hicks-Hudson says the Joint Resolution 3 is part of an effort to mitigate the effects of House Bill 458, which passed during the last General Assembly and enacted some of the strictest voting laws in the nation. If passed by a three-fifths vote of the Ohio legislature, the resolution would be put on the statewide ballot, and if approved by voters, it would be amended into the Ohio Constitution.

“We must make the electoral process more accessible,” said Hicks-Hudson. “This legislation will expand voting rights and participation in the electoral process in our state, something we should be protecting at all costs. It also undoes recent legislative efforts to systematically and maliciously shut people out.”

According to Hicks-Hudson’s office, same-day registration has been shown to increase voter turnout, remedy inaccurate voter rolls and greatly reduce the need for provisional balloting.

