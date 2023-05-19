Two killed in Toledo double shooting, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after an early morning shooting on Friday.

According to Toledo Police, Toledo Fire and Rescue crews and Toledo Police officers found Kayla Coleman, 35, and Jeremy Black, 49, dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the lower unit of a residence in the 1800 block of Broadway around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police did not identify any suspects in the shooting or say how the victims are connected.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a breaking news story. We’re working to learn more information.

