Two people taken to hospital in house fire on Berdan near Upton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after their home caught fire early Friday morning.
Around 2 a.m., Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the 1800 block of Berdan.
The family had escaped the blaze after they were awoken by smoke detectors.
