Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Two people taken to hospital in house fire on Berdan near Upton

Two people taken to hospital in house fire on Berdan near Upton
Two people taken to hospital in house fire on Berdan near Upton(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the 1800 block of Berdan.

The family had escaped the blaze after they were awoken by smoke detectors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute, suspect arrested
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
David Thomas
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
DASHCAM: High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
Authorities investigate the Sylvania Township home of Nicole Jones, 53.
Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult

Latest News

Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute, suspect arrested
May 19th Weather Forecast
UToledo free medical clinic
UToledo free Community Care Clinic helping thousands per year
On the front lines where seconds count, what police negotiators say could make the difference...
Special Report: Life and Death Negotiations