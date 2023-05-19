Two people taken to hospital in house fire on Berdan near Upton

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the 1800 block of Berdan.

The family had escaped the blaze after they were awoken by smoke detectors.

