Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A volunteer firefighter in Mississippi died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department identified the first responder and firefighter on Facebook as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come up on the crash, also stopped to help, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Allan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute, suspect arrested
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
David Thomas
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
DASHCAM: High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
Authorities investigate the Sylvania Township home of Nicole Jones, 53.
Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult

Latest News

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
UToledo free medical clinic
The University of Toledo free Community Care Clinic helping thousands per year: Recognized as largest student-run clinic in U.S.
On the front lines where seconds count, what police negotiators say could make the difference...
Special Report: Life and Death Negotiations