13abc Week in Review: May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult
- Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
- TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute, suspect arrested
- Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
- WATCH: Alleged liquor thieves use U-Haul in high-speed chase from Bowling Green Kroger up to Michigan
- TPD officers disciplined for leak in FBI sex crimes case against local priest
- TPD finds officers violated department policy during arrest
- Lawsuit against Sylvania Twp. PD seeks $30 million over excessive force claims
- Neighbors voice frustration, stating the demolition of the Elm Street warehouse is past due
- Ohio Senate OKs higher education bill limiting diversity training
- Outdoor space in Tiffin transformed for school dog and students
- Ohio board approves August ballot question meant to thwart abortion rights push
- Wilson Football Factory in Ada, OH, breaks ground on new expanded facility
- Jazz on the Terrace coming this June
