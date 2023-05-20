5/20: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

After some much-needed rain overnight -- 1/4″ to 1/2″ for many -- we’re clearing out and staying cool behind the front today, with highs in the mid-60s and a northwest breeze. Sunshine will prevail for the next several days to follow, warming back to the 70s/80s all the while. Aside from a potential breezy midweek, it’s a rare quiet week in the weather department.

