5/20: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Several sunny & dry days ahead
Once we clear this morning's rain, we'll have several dry and sunny days to follow. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After some much-needed rain overnight -- 1/4″ to 1/2″ for many -- we’re clearing out and staying cool behind the front today, with highs in the mid-60s and a northwest breeze. Sunshine will prevail for the next several days to follow, warming back to the 70s/80s all the while. Aside from a potential breezy midweek, it’s a rare quiet week in the weather department.

5/20: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
