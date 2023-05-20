Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

5/20: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Generally dry and sunny for the rest of May with a few breezy days.
5/20: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and getting chilly with lows in the mid-40s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and not as chilly with lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, but in the 60s near the lakeshore. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, but once again it’ll be about 10 degrees cooler near Lake Erie. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s early, then a cold front dropping through later in the day will kick up a breeze, bring in more clouds, and quickly cool things off. However, no rain is expected. It’ll stay breezy into Thursday and be much cooler with highs around 70. More sunshine for Friday but warming a bit, back into the mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. We’ll get into the mid-80s with more sunshine and dry weather for next Sunday and Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Toledo Police, officers found Kayla Coleman, 35, and Jeremy Black, 49, dead from...
Two killed in Toledo double shooting, police say
Rogers senior Lanaya Miller is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Local high school student to graduate at 15 years old
The family of murder victim Nicole Jones, 53, is searching for answers from police as her body...
Family of murdered Sylvania Twp. woman criticizes efforts to find her body
Toledo Police investigate the murder of 19-year-old James Smith Jr. in June of 2020.
Police arrest more suspects in 2020 murder of Toledo teen
Residents in Walbridge and surrounding areas may have felt a ‘shake’ as Walbridge experienced a...
U.S. Geological Survey: Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake rattles Walbridge

Latest News

5/20: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
5/20: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Once we clear this morning's rain, we'll have several dry and sunny days to follow.
5/20: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
5/20: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
5/19: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
5/19: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast