5/20: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and getting chilly with lows in the mid-40s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and not as chilly with lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, but in the 60s near the lakeshore. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, but once again it’ll be about 10 degrees cooler near Lake Erie. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s early, then a cold front dropping through later in the day will kick up a breeze, bring in more clouds, and quickly cool things off. However, no rain is expected. It’ll stay breezy into Thursday and be much cooler with highs around 70. More sunshine for Friday but warming a bit, back into the mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. We’ll get into the mid-80s with more sunshine and dry weather for next Sunday and Memorial Day.

