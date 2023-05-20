Birthday Club
Calvary Cemetery walking tour to remember passed individuals

Organizers say they are hoping to remind the public of the value of every life by sharing the...
Organizers say they are hoping to remind the public of the value of every life by sharing the stories of past individuals during a walking tour.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Calvery Cemetery is the final resting location for over 100,000 individuals. Organizers say they are hoping to remind the public of the value of every life by sharing the stories of past individuals during a walking tour.

According to organizers, the tour will feature ten grave sites and participants will learn the stories and outcomes of those who reside at the site. Included in the walk is the dedication of a new headstone for the children of St. Anthony’s Orphanage.

The tour will meet at the Dorr Street entrance on Saturday, May 27 at 12:00 p.m. and last approximately one hour. The rain date is set for Sunday, May 28 if needed.

Overnight fire on Oak Street