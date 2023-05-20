Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism

Included in the investigation is one in Van Wert, Ohio in November where thousands of mink were released.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help on information pertaining to the release and vandalism at mink farms in Northern Ohio and Michigan.

Included in the investigation is one in Van Wert, Ohio in November where thousands of mink were released.

The Animal Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for the release of the mink.

Federal investigators say those releases caused major economic difficulties for the owners of the farms and are searching to find the individuals responsible for the crimes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Toledo Police, officers found Kayla Coleman, 35, and Jeremy Black, 49, dead from...
Two killed in Toledo double shooting, police say
Rogers senior Lanaya Miller is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Local high school student to graduate at 15 years old
WATCH: Alleged liquor thieves use U-Haul in high-speed chase from Bowling Green Kroger up to Michigan
Toledo Police investigate the murder of 19-year-old James Smith Jr. in June of 2020.
Police arrest more suspects in 2020 murder of Toledo teen
The family of murder victim Nicole Jones, 53, is searching for answers from police as her body...
Family of murdered Sylvania Twp. woman criticizes efforts to find her body

Latest News

Organizers say they are hoping to remind the public of the value of every life by sharing the...
Calvary Cemetery walking tour to remember passed individuals
Investigation into vandalism at Mink Farms
OSHP is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Allen County.
OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash
Overnight fire on Oak Street