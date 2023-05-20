FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help on information pertaining to the release and vandalism at mink farms in Northern Ohio and Michigan.

Included in the investigation is one in Van Wert, Ohio in November where thousands of mink were released.

The Animal Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for the release of the mink.

Federal investigators say those releases caused major economic difficulties for the owners of the farms and are searching to find the individuals responsible for the crimes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.