Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Toledo Police, officers found Kayla Coleman, 35, and Jeremy Black, 49, dead from...
Two killed in Toledo double shooting, police say
Rogers senior Lanaya Miller is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Local high school student to graduate at 15 years old
Toledo Police investigate the murder of 19-year-old James Smith Jr. in June of 2020.
Police arrest more suspects in 2020 murder of Toledo teen
Residents in Walbridge and surrounding areas may have felt a ‘shake’ as Walbridge experienced a...
U.S. Geological Survey: Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake rattles Walbridge
WATCH: Alleged liquor thieves use U-Haul in high-speed chase from Bowling Green Kroger up to Michigan

Latest News

Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma.
‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
Earthquake Rattles Walbridge
Perrysburg High School
Perrysburg in the running for America’s Most Spirited High School