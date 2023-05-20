Health experts recommend early mammograms and screenings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of national women’s health week, a group of national health experts released a new breast cancer screening recommendation for women.

40 is the age women should begin getting regular mammograms, according to a draft recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force.

The recommended age was previously 50. Health experts say the change is the result of new and more inclusive science about breast cancer.

Experts say it’s best to test sooner than later.

“Better chances. Lower risk of spread of the disease, and, of course, better survival, which is the aim of a detection program,” ProMedica Breast Surgeon Anita Antoniolli said.

That’s why the U.S. preventive services task force lowered its recommended age for women to begin mammograms.

ProMedica Breast Surgeon Antoniolli says women should start thinking about their breast health even earlier.

“Women over the age of 25 should undergo a risk assessment to see if they would be a candidate for maybe additional imaging tools or perhaps genetic counseling,” Dr. Antoniolli said.

“Paying attention in the shower or the bath, if you feel anything different like a mass if you notice any changes in the skin like thickening of dimpling if there’s any change to the nipple,” Anita Antoniolli says.

Dr. Antoniolli says if have any questions about the recommendation or what steps you should take, talk to your doctor.

