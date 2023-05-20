Northeast Ohio 14-year-old earns 3rd associate degree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most teenagers at this time of year would be wrapping up their freshman years at their respective high schools; but, one Northeast Ohio teen finished hers this week with a third associate degree.

Cuyahoga Community College recognized 14-year-old Anita Bennett, from Richmond Heights, during their 2023 commencement ceremony on Friday.

Anita earned her Associate of Science degree and two short-term certificates in 10 months, all while graduating summa cum laude and receiving standing ovation by her peers.

A spokesperson said Anita was a College Credit Plus (CCP) student at the school for the last three years, a dual-enrollment program allowing students to take college-level courses while in high school.

The university also said Anita received her third degree before finishing her freshman year of high school.

“This is what excellence looks like,” Michael Baston, the president of Cuyahoga Community College, said while the audience continued to cheer.

“Tri-C gave me a huge head start on my career, and this will make my life so much more fulfilling,” Anita said. “I will be able to start my career as an early childhood administrator at age 18.”

Anita said she is looking to attend Cleveland State University or Notre Dame College in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.