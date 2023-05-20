Overnight fire on Oak Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire broke out inside a home on Oak Street early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out inside the multi-family residential structure around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Battalion Chief on the scene, the fire began in the upper unit of the home.

No injuries were reported and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

