Overnight fire on Oak Street
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire broke out inside a home on Oak Street early Saturday morning.
The fire broke out inside the multi-family residential structure around 1:30 a.m.
According to the Battalion Chief on the scene, the fire began in the upper unit of the home.
No injuries were reported and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.
