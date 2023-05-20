Perrysburg eyes new K-4 building, upgrading existing facilities

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg school leaders released their 2022 to 2023 Facility Master Planning Recommendation.

The committee recommended building a new eight-hundred-student K-4 elementary in the southwest area of the district and repurposing most of their other existing buildings.

“The last ten years or so we’ve seen a noted increase in student population, and that’s created a couple pressure points for us, so the board about sixteen months ago said ‘you know we need to bring some folks from the community together, from the schools, and we need to have a conversation about what is it we need to do moving forward’, so we’re at that point where the committee has issued its report and findings, the board is discussing what to do,” said Tom Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg schools.

The committee recommended the following:

Building a new 800-student- K to fourth elementary in the southwest area

Repurpose Frank Elementary

Upgrade and expand Toth, Woodland, and Ft. Meigs Elementary Schools

Additional eight classrooms for Hull Prairie Intermediate School

Upgrade and expand high school and junior high to address fine and performing arts and athletics

Once school officials hear back from Wood County officials, they will be able to discuss what the estimated mileage is going to be.

“June board meeting they’ll have all the information from the county, it will let voters know exactly how many mills the district is asking for to raise that specific amount, voters will be able to calculate how much that will cost them per month and then we’ll be voting to put it on the ballot in November,” Hosler said.

The Perrysburg school board will meet again on June 20 when they will decide if these recommendations go on a ballot for voters.

