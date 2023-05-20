Birthday Club
Perrysburg in the running for America’s Most Spirited High School

Perrysburg High School has been named as a 2023 finalist by Varsity Brands for America's most spirited high school.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg High School was named one of five schools in the finals of the Varsity Brands competition to declare America’s most spirited school.

Perrysburg is amongst four other schools in competition for the $25,000 grand prize.

13abc’s Ethan Watts met with the Perrysburg Pride Club to talk about the competition.

