U.S. Geological Survey: Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake rattles Walbridge

Residents in Walbridge and surrounding areas may have felt a ‘shake’ as Walbridge experienced a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Friday night, United States Geological Survey reports.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Walbridge, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in Walbridge and surrounding areas may have felt a ‘shake’ as Walbridge experienced a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Friday night, United States Geological Survey reports.

13abc has received calls from residents of the following areas: Perrysburg, Wood County, Oregon, and Northwood.

