5/21: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

As of yesterday, we’re sitting at 0.9″ of May rainfall... and we may well stay that way through the rest of the month, good enough for the 6th driest on record. Sunshine will win the day for the next week, as we warm near 80° today -- though a lake breeze will keep things 5-10° cooler along the shoreline Monday/Tuesday. The midweek marks a slight turning point, as a weak cold front drives temperatures from the low-80s to low-70s Thursday, kicking up 30+ mph gusts. Memorial Day weekend appears much like the preceding several days, with highs bouncing around the 80° mark for the holiday as of now.

