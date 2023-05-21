Birthday Club
8th Annual CatFest to raise domestic violence awareness

A local art and music festival is rasing proceeds and awareness for domestic violence victims in the Toledo area.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A music and art festival is raising proceeds and awareness for domestic violence in the area.

The eighth annual CatFest will begin Sunday at 12 p.m. at Dexters in Toledo and will go until 9 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Cocoon, Wood County’s domestic and sexual violence agency.

According to our media partner The Blade, local activist and artist Dee Brown has been organizing CatFest in honor of Lambert, who she considered a good friend. Brown met Lambert in 2012 and after Lambert was killed by her husband in 2015, Brown knew she had to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The one-day music and art festival will feature 14 bands across two stages, art contests, silent auctions and more to support people directly affected by domestic violence within the area.

