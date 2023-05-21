City of Rossford hosting 125th Anniversary Celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Rossford has designated 2023 as a year to celebrate the century-old origins of the town.

The town will kick off the celebration Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rossford Public Library. City officials say visitors can expect various presentations, tours of the library murals, and the historical building displays.

The celebration comes as 125 years ago, Edward Ford founded the Edward Ford Plate Glass Company, which still operates today as NSG - Pilkington, forging economic structure in Rossford. Edward Ford’s great-grandson Milton (Tony) Knight is a featured presenter at the celebration Sunday.

Light refreshments will be available as well as commemorative t-shirts for $10.

