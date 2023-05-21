Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field

According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.
According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County farmer found what was believed to be a hand grenade Sunday while he was inspecting his field, authorities said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the location at the intersection of State Route 235 and Trail 93 Sunday morning at approximately 10 a.m.

According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located. They contacted the Northwest Ohio Bomb Team, out of Toledo. Officials recovered the suspected grenade and determined it was safe. Northwest Ohio Bomb Team then took it away from the field.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogers senior Lanaya Miller is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Local high school student to graduate at 15 years old
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
According to Toledo Police, officers found Kayla Coleman, 35, and Jeremy Black, 49, dead from...
Two killed in Toledo double shooting, police say
Police responded to a home at the corner of North Cove Blvd and Monroe St. on Saturday night.
Person hospitalized after incident at home on North Cove Blvd

Latest News

Bishop Culp retires after 62 years with The First Church of God Toledo.
Local spiritual leader retires after 6 decades
Bishop Culp retires after 62 years with The First Church of God Toledo.
Bishop Culp Retires
One man is dead after being struck by a car on Jeep Parkway Saturday night.
Fatal collision claims the life of pedestrian on Jeep Pkwy
Fatal collision claims the life of pedestrian on Jeep Pkwy