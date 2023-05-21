Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County farmer found what was believed to be a hand grenade Sunday while he was inspecting his field, authorities said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the location at the intersection of State Route 235 and Trail 93 Sunday morning at approximately 10 a.m.

According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located. They contacted the Northwest Ohio Bomb Team, out of Toledo. Officials recovered the suspected grenade and determined it was safe. Northwest Ohio Bomb Team then took it away from the field.

