Fatal collision claims the life of pedestrian on Jeep Pkwy

One man is dead after being struck by a car on Jeep Parkway Saturday night.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after being struck by a car on Jeep Parkway Saturday night.

Officials reported the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Jeep Pkwy.

Toledo Police say, Juan Rivera, 43, of Toledo, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by the car. Officers did not report any other injuries.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

