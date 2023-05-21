Fatal collision claims the life of pedestrian on Jeep Pkwy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after being struck by a car on Jeep Parkway Saturday night.

Officials reported the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Jeep Pkwy.

Toledo Police say, Juan Rivera, 43, of Toledo, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by the car. Officers did not report any other injuries.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

