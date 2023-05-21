Birthday Club
Local spiritual leader retires after 6 decades

The legacy left by Bishop Culp
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bishop Culp served as the spiritual leader at the First Church of God for more than 62 years. He is now retiring from his position and city leaders say his legacy will go down in Toledo’s history.

“If I had to do it all over again, I truly would do it,” said Culp.

Culp says he made it his duty to make a difference while in his position and throughout the six decades he served, an array of challenges arose.

“Everything from redlining concerning housing, to the quality of schools. Just the whole gambit as far as life is concerned,” said Bishop. “I found a great interest in it and the opportunity to gather people who could make a difference and together we feel like some things have been accomplished... a lot yet to be done... and my prayers go to those who have those responsibilities now.”

Culp says he now plans to focus on spending time with his family.

“They’ve allowed me a lot of time in the community now it is time for me to give them attention to my grandchildren and it’s my intent to spend more time than ever with them,” he said.

The First Church of God also held a special service Sunday to honor the legacy left by Bishop Culp.

