Man arrested after threatening elementary school

A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at an elementary school.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at an elementary school.

According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officers arrested Chad Johnston Jr. for inducing panic after they were sent to Jefferson Elementary in reference to the posts on Johnston’s social media Friday.

Officials say when officers arrived at the elementary, the school went into lockdown procedure and Johnston was identified as a suspect. Officers responded to his residence, which was in close proximity to the school, and after interviewing Johnston, he was placed under arrest.

It was reported that no firearms were located in the suspect’s residence, however, several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

