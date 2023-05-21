Person hospitalized after incident at home on North Cove Blvd

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was hospitalized after a shooting at a home on the corner of North Cove Boulevard and Monroe Street Saturday.

A Toledo police sergeant at the scene said officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter Alert and a call for gunshots. The sergeant said a male was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. They didn’t release the age of the victim.

There are no arrests or suspects in custody, police said.

Toledo Councilman John Hobbs III told 13abc he has previously visited that home to attend a memorial for Desire Hughes, a seven-month-old baby who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Toledo in April 2022. She was killed after shots were fired into her father’s vehicle. Her father was grazed by a bullet in the shooting and survived. Last month, a jury convicted Jadiah Carter on several charges stemming from the shooting, including murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

