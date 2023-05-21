Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants...
FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two infants were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio, WOIO reports.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police Department says police found the infants Saturday around 7:20 p.m. in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.

Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogers senior Lanaya Miller is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Local high school student to graduate at 15 years old
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
According to Toledo Police, officers found Kayla Coleman, 35, and Jeremy Black, 49, dead from...
Two killed in Toledo double shooting, police say
Police responded to a home at the corner of North Cove Blvd and Monroe St. on Saturday night.
Person hospitalized after incident at home on North Cove Blvd

Latest News

Perrysburg gears up to host a range of Memorial Day activities
The City of Rossford has designated 2023 as a year to celebrate the century-old origins of the...
City of Rossford hosting 125th Anniversary Celebration
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Heading home, Biden hopes McCarthy ‘just waiting to negotiate with me’ on debt limit
A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at...
Man arrested after threatening elementary school