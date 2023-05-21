Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City,...
FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two more injured early Sunday morning, KCTV reports.

The shooting happened at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple officers from the Kansas City Police Department responded to the scene.

Police say that they found five victims, all believed to be adults. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were transported to the hospital.

One of the deceased victims was found outside of the lounge and the other was found inside, according to authorities.

One of the victims taken to the hospital was pronounced dead soon after arriving there. Police say one victim at the hospital remains in critical condition and the other victim is considered stable.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogers senior Lanaya Miller is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Local high school student to graduate at 15 years old
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
According to Toledo Police, officers found Kayla Coleman, 35, and Jeremy Black, 49, dead from...
Two killed in Toledo double shooting, police say
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
Residents in Walbridge and surrounding areas may have felt a ‘shake’ as Walbridge experienced a...
U.S. Geological Survey: Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake rattles Walbridge

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Biden: GOP must move off ‘extreme’ positions, no debt limit deal solely on its ‘partisan terms’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Sunny with highs near 80 through Tuesday, with a breezy midweek as a weak cold front drops in....
5/21: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
The suspect, identified by police as a 34-year-old “transient,” faces possible charges of...
Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside