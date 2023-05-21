TPD: Man breaks into woman’s house, rapes her

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man after they received a call to report an unknown male breaking into the victim’s home and raping them on Saturday.

According to Toledo Police, a neighbor of the victim called 911, and when officers arrived, Rodrick Neal was found naked on the victim’s bed.

Official reports show Neal was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment after being placed under arrest.

Neal faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated burglary and is set to appear in court on Monday. Police didn’t release details about the victim’s condition.

