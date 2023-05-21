Youth readers empowered at annual Claire’s Day celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Read for Literacy wrapped up the annual Claire’s Day children’s book festival on Saturday by recognizing K-8 students for their dedication to reading.

Authors and illustrators spent the week visiting classrooms in local schools to share the importance of reading and storytelling with students in the area.

At the event various activities were available, all aimed at encouraging literacy. The Claire’s Awards for Reading Excellence (C.A.R.E.) were also presented to students nominated by their teachers as their school’s “most improved readers.”

“One of the employees is graduating from nursing school and her granddaughter won an award and she said it changed her life and now she’s going to be a nurse,” said Co-founder of Claire’s Day Brad Rubini. “She couldn’t read and then got an award for the most improved reader. Now she is a great reader. It’s just that little extra effort that teachers and people did to help these children.”

According to officials at Read for Literacy, the event has experienced a lot of growth since beginning in 2002, recognizing over 1,000 students with personalized certificates.

“We are excited to spend this weekend celebrating literacy and recognizing students who have improved their reading skills in memory of Claire Rubini,” said Read for Literacy Executive Director Diana Bush.

A group of Rossford Elementary School students who received their C.A.R.E. awards. (wtvg)

