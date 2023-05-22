Birthday Club
2 Cleveland infants found dead were put in trash can, police say

The infants were found by police in the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, according to previous reports.
The infants were found by police in the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, according to previous reports.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released new details into the two infants found dead in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood.

RELATED: 2 infants found dead in Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, Cleveland Police say

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants, who were born days before their deaths, were found in a trash can.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case.

Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

