5/21: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as chilly with lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, but wildfire smoke aloft may create give the sky a milky look again. Otherwise, highs around 80 but cooler near Lake Erie. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, lows in the low 50s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s, but again cooler near Lake Erie. EXTENDED: Wednesday will start sunny with highs in the mid-70s, then get breezy and cooler with more afternoon clouds. Much cooler and still breezy Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, but skies will be mostly sunny. Lots of sunshine for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs slowly rising from the low 70s to near 80, and it will again be cooler by the lakeshore. Partly sunny for Memorial Day with highs in the mid-80s, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.